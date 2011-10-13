(Follows alerts)
* Cuts FY2011 rev view to $425-$435 mln from $460-$470 mln
* Sees FY2011 OIBDA $210-$220 mln vs prior view $236-$246
mln
* Expects Q3 to meet outlook
* Shares fall 17 pct in after-market trade
Oct 13 - In-theatre digital advertising company National
CineMedia Inc slashed its full-year outlook as
advertisers chose to spend a bigger chunk of their budgets on
television commercials before a weak economy curtailed their
spending.
The dim outlook drove the company's shares down nearly 17
percent to $12.25 in extended trade. They had closed at $14.75
on Thursday on Nasdaq.
The Centennial, Colorado-based company cut its full-year
2011 revenue outlook to $425-$435 million, from its prior
forecast of $460-$470 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting full-year revenue of
$464.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
National CineMedia also lowered its full-year outlook for
adjusted OIBDA (Operating Income Before Depreciation and
Amortization) to $210-$220 million from $236-$246 million.
The company, however, said third-quarter results will be
within its outlook of a 5-9 percent rise in adjusted OIBDA from
the prior year.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)