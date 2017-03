LONDON May 17 National Express Group PLC : * Rail services in essex will continue to be provided by c2c rail ltd for at

least another 16 months * Essex rail award negotiated with c2c rail ltd, a National Express

subsidiary * Essex rail award is first contract agreed by dft with industry following

publication of revised franchising programme in March * C2c will continue to operate current essex thameside franchise until

September 2014 when long term partner takes over franchise