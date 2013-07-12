LONDON, July 12 National Express Group PLC : * Announces new 410 million STG revolving credit facility with 14 banks * National Express said the banks were offering 700 mln stg but did not need to raise more than 410 mln stg * The margin on the new facility, which matures in 2018, was reduced to 1.1 pct over LIBOR - the previous facility was at a margin of 1.75 pct