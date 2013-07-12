MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, July 12 National Express Group PLC : * Announces new 410 million STG revolving credit facility with 14 banks * National Express said the banks were offering 700 mln stg but did not need to raise more than 410 mln stg * The margin on the new facility, which matures in 2018, was reduced to 1.1 pct over LIBOR - the previous facility was at a margin of 1.75 pct
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.