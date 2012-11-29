European shares climb to 14-month high on positive surveys, HSBC slumps
* HSBC slumps after plunge in pre-tax profits (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON Nov 29 National Express Group PLC : * Contract wins in North America and Spain * Won important new North American transit and Spanish urban bus contracts. * The contract,worth around $12 million of revenue,is for an initial two
years,with an option of a further three
* HSBC slumps after plunge in pre-tax profits (Adds details, closing prices)
* Coming Up: U.S. Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 1445 GMT (Adds closing prices)
LONDON/SANTIAGO, Feb 21 Anglo American said on Tuesday it will walk away from its El Soldado copper mine in Chile if it cannot agree with local regulators on a permit for a redesign of the operation.