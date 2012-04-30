WASHINGTON, April 30 National Express won U.S. antitrust approval to acquire student bus company Petermann Partners on the condition that it divest several contracts and associated assets in two states, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The British transport group agreed to buy the American firm in September for $200 million from Macquarie Global Opportunities to help expand its footprint in the United States and Canada.

To address antitrust concerns, the two companies have agreed to divest eight school bus transportation contracts in Texas and Washington state, the Justice Department said. (Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Bernard Orr)