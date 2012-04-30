WASHINGTON, April 30 National Express won
U.S. antitrust approval to acquire student bus company Petermann
Partners on the condition that it divest several contracts and
associated assets in two states, the U.S. Justice Department
said on Monday.
The British transport group agreed to buy the American firm
in September for $200 million from Macquarie Global
Opportunities to help expand its footprint in the United States
and Canada.
To address antitrust concerns, the two companies have agreed
to divest eight school bus transportation contracts in Texas and
Washington state, the Justice Department said.
(Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Bernard Orr)