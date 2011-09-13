(Corrects currency in bullet point and first paragraph to dollar, from sterling)

LONDON, Sept 13 British transport group National Express said it had acquired U.S. student bus company Petermann Partners for $200 million from Macquarie Global Opportunities to help grow its business in the United States and Canada.

National Express on Tuesday said it expected to complete the deal in the fourth quarter of 2011, subject to regulatory approvals, and that the acquisition would likely be immediately earnings accretive.

"It's a great strategic fit for our existing (U.S.) school bus business, complementing our current operations, introducing us to new states and giving us a foothold in the paratransit market," National Express Chief Executive Dean Finch said in a statement. "This is an important step in delivering our strategy of growth in North America."

Petermann, which is the fifth largest provider of student transportation in the U.S. with 3,351 vehicles in its fleet, is the market leader in its home state of Ohio and has further operations across 10 states in the Midwest, West, and Southwest of the U.S.

Shares in National Express, which have fallen 13 percent in the last three months, closed at 221.1 pence on Monday, valuing the group at around 1.13 billion pounds.

The British transport group in July said it was bullish on margin growth after reporting a 26 percent rise in first-half underlying profit. (Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Matt Scuffham)