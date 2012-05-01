* C2C UK rail sale up 10 pct in Q1

LONDON, May 1 British transport firm National Express Group's said it had traded well in the first quarter of 2012, driven by strong growth at its rail and North American school bus businesses.

National Express said on Tuesday revenues at its C2C commuter rail service, which runs into central London, grew 10 percent in the first three months of the year. Ticket sales at its British bus unit rose 4 percent on the same period a year ago on unchanged passenger volumes, it said.

The bus and rail group said revenues at its U.S. school bus business rose 6 percent in the quarter, helped by new contracts and further charter growth.

The company on Monday won U.S. antitrust approval to acquire student bus company Petermann Partners on the condition that it divest eight school bus transportation contracts in Texas and Washington state.

Revenues at the group's Spanish intercity coach and urban bus businesses grew well during the period.

Rival Stagecoach last month said all of its businesses would maintain profit growth this year. This came after transport firm FirstGroup said that lower economic activity, particularly in the North of Britain, had hurt the performance of its UK bus business.

Shares in National Express, which have fallen 10 percent in the last month, closed at 216.7 pence on Monday, valuing the group at around 1.1 billion pounds ($1.8 billion).

($1 = 0.6158 British pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones)