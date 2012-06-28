(Adds detail)
LONDON, June 28 British transport group National
Express Group said its Spanish bus business was
performing well despite the impact of the euro zone crisis and
that the Spanish government was paying back cash owed to the
company.
National Express on Thursday said transport revenues at its
Spanish bus business, Alsa, had risen 5 percent in the last six
months, with intercity coach growing revenues up 3 percent.
It said urban bus revenues in Spain grew 6 percent on the
same period a year ago.
"Alsa's performance has continued to be resilient ... we
continue to manage outstanding receivable balances from Spanish
state bodies effectively, whilst also benefitting from the
central government scheme to clear the backlog of municipal
debts," the company said.
"By the end of May, state receivables had reduced by 12
million euros since the end of 2011 to less than 45 million
euros."
The bus and rail operator said it was seeing revenue growth
in all of its businesses, other than UK Coach, driven by new
contract wins and the integration of recent acquisitions.
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Sarah Young)