LONDON May 7 Transport operator National
Express said it had made a good start to 2013, helped by
continued growth at its North American business.
The British bus, coach and trains operator on Tuesday
reported an 18 percent rise in total revenues at its North
American school bus unit, which includes the impact of the
Petermann school business, which it bought last May.
The company said its North American transit operations were
delivering annual revenues of around $75 million and that it has
an active contract pipeline worth $200 million in revenues to
bid for this year.
National Express said revenue in Spain has been resilient
despite a backdrop of economic uncertainty and austerity, with
underlying sales at its urban bus unit up 5 percent since the
start of the year. However, sales at its Spanish intercity coach
business fell 5 percent during the period.
Its Moroccan bus business was growing well, while its new
German coach service had made a good start, it said.
The group said revenues at its British bus division were up
3 percent so far this year with sales at its UK coach service up
1 percent.
It said its c2c commuter rail service, which runs between
London and South Essex, had delivered "good revenue growth" so
far this year and that it was in "constructive negotiations"
with Britain's Department for Transport to extend the c2c
contract, ahead of rebidding for the long-term Essex Thameside
franchise.
The company said its financial position remained strong,
with ample liquidity and medium-term debt maturity. It expects
its full year capital investment to be around 100 million
pounds($155 million) after having spent some 40 million pounds
in the first quarter.