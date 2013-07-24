July 24 National Express Group PLC : * Auto alert - National Express Group PLC H1 adjusted pretax profit

71.8 million STG versus 82 million STG year ago * Auto alert - National Express Group PLC interim dividend up 3 percent

to 3.25 pence per share * Determined to make further progress on our debt reduction target * Group net debt reduced to £809.4 million (31 December 2012: £828.2M). * Remains on track to reduce its net debt to its target of 2x EBITDA by the end

of 2014 * £90 million of free cash flow in the first half year and increased full year

