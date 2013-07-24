UPDATE 2-UK's Morrisons caution on import costs overshadows profit rise
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
July 24 National Express Group PLC : * Auto alert - National Express Group PLC H1 adjusted pretax profit
71.8 million STG versus 82 million STG year ago * Auto alert - National Express Group PLC interim dividend up 3 percent
to 3.25 pence per share * Determined to make further progress on our debt reduction target * Group net debt reduced to £809.4 million (31 December 2012: £828.2M). * Remains on track to reduce its net debt to its target of 2x EBITDA by the end
of 2014 * £90 million of free cash flow in the first half year and increased full year
target to £150 million Source text for Eikon:
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
MUNICH, Germany, March 9 The chief executive of German industrial gases group Linde is working hard to win over employees sceptical about the benefits of a planned $65 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair, he said on Thursday.
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)