LONDON Feb 27 National Express Group
full year profit fell by 12.4 percent after the loss of its East
Anglia train franchise but the UK-based bus, coach and train
operator said it was confident it could grow profit in its coach
and bus services.
The firm said group pre-tax profits stood at 143.7 million
pounds, slightly above consensus expectations, in the year
ending Dec. 3, down from 164.1 million the year before.
Group revenue was up 3 percent to 1.89 billion pounds,
slightly higher than the consensus expectations of 1.86 billion
pounds according to analysts.
Jaime Rowbotham at Morgan Stanley said profit before tax was
in line with expectations and pointed to good performance in the
Spanish and British rail divisions of the group.
Group Chief Executive Dean Finch welcomed the results and
said that the company was beginning to overcome problems it had
suffered from in 2012 when profits were down due to a cut in the
British government's concessionary travel support to disabled
and elderly passengers.
"National Express has made important progress in 2013," he
said. "These results show how we have been able to address the
headwinds facing the Group at the start of last year."
Revenue from its North American operations, where it
operates school buses, was up 10 percent at over $1 billion the
company.
The company said it proposed a dividend of 10 pence/ share,
up 3 percent year-on-year.
"We intend to grow profit across all of our non-rail
businesses and develop our rail business by winning new
franchises," the company said in a statement.