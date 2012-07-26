July 26 British transport company National Express Group Plc said its first-half profit fell 14 percent on weaker performance at its UK rail and coach businesses.

The company, which also operates in North America, Spain and Morocco, said profit before tax for January-June fell to 82 million pounds ($126.88 million) from 95.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 17 percent to 934.1 million pounds.

National Express' C2C commuter rail service, which runs between London and South Essex, reported an operating profit of 15.5 million pounds, down 43 percent. Operating profit from the company's coach business dropped 46 percent to 6.3 million pounds.

National Express last month said its Spanish bus business, Alsa, was performing well despite the impact of the euro-zone crisis and that the Spanish government was paying back cash owed to the company. ($1 = 0.6463 British pounds) (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)