LONDON, July 30 British transport company
National Express said extreme U.S. weather, strikes in
Spain and a strong pound currency pulled profits lower in the
first half of the year, but robust cashflow helped it cut debt
and increase its interim dividend.
Adjusted pretax profit fell 9 percent to 65.5 million pounds
($111 million) but the bus and train operator generated 80
million pounds of free cash flow in the first half of 2014 as
passenger numbers and revenue grew across Britain, North America
and Morocco.
It plans to raise its dividend by 3 percent to 3.35 pence
per share.
The company said it was on track to meet its profit
expectations for the year on a constant currency basis. Analysts
expect National Express to report full-year earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 300 million
pounds on average, unchanged from the year before.
"We remain determined to deliver the improvements and
efficiencies necessary over the course of the year to achieve
the board's expectations," said Chief Executive Dean Finch in a
statement, noting 5 billion pounds worth of contract wins.
National Express secured the largest ever U.S. school bus
outsourcing deal and has been selected as preferred bidder for a
bus service in Bahrain.
(1 US dollar = 0.5906 British pound)
(Reporting by Tess Little; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)