LONDON Oct 10 National Express Group Plc

* Jez Maiden, Group Finance Director since 2008, has resigned

* Board has commenced a search process for his replacement that will consider both internal and external candidates

* Maiden to take up role of Group Finance Director of Croda International plc

* Has appointed Matthew Ashley, currently Finance Director of National Express's UK bus business, as interim group FD