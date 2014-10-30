Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
Oct 30 National Express Group Plc
* During period, group has continued its strong progress. Profit before tax in q3 was nearly 15% higher than same period last year
* On target to meet our profit and cash expectations for full year.
* Have grown passenger numbers and revenue in every division this year:
* We are on course to deliver our full year free cash flow target of £150 million, delivering nearly £500 million between 2012 and 2014; Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.
* Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m.