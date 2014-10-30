Oct 30 National Express Group Plc

* During period, group has continued its strong progress. Profit before tax in q3 was nearly 15% higher than same period last year

* On target to meet our profit and cash expectations for full year.

* Have grown passenger numbers and revenue in every division this year:

* We are on course to deliver our full year free cash flow target of £150 million, delivering nearly £500 million between 2012 and 2014;