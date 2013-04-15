April 15 Wealth management company National
Financial Partners said it agreed to be bought by
private equity investment firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC for
about $1.3 billion, including convertible debt.
Madison Dearborn will pay $25.35 for each National Financial
share, a premium of about 8 percent to the stock's Friday close.
Reuters first reported on March 12 that New York-based
National Financial was exploring a possible sale of the company
to private equity firms. Madison's offer price is a premium of
26 percent to trading levels on that day.
National Financial, which is run by Jessica Bibliowicz, the
daughter of former Citigroup chief Sandy Weill, faced
difficulties during the downturn in 2008 and its stock hit a low
of $1.21 that year.
BofA Merrill Lynch was the financial adviser to National
Financial. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as
legal adviser to National Financial.
UBS Securities LLC advised Madison Dearborn, while Ropes &
Gray LLP served as its legal adviser.
National Financial shares were up about 7 percent before the
bell on Monday.