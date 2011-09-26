* PDC Mountaineer, LLC to buy Seneca-Upshur Petroleum

* Sale price of $152.5 mln in cash with adjustment for working capital (Adds details)

LONDON, Sept 26 National Grid , Britain's biggest energy distributor, said it will sell its Seneca-Upshur Petroleum unit to PDC Mountaineer for $152.5 million in cash.

Seneca is an oil and gas exploration and production company operating primarily in West Virginia and Pennsylvania and was part of the KeySpan business National Grid acquired in 2007.

"The sale is part of our ongoing programme to focus the business on our core regulated gas and electricity transmission and distribution operations and related activities," the company said in a statement on Monday.

National Grid has been restructuring its U.S. business after unveiling plans in January to cut 7 percent of its direct workforce in the country, for annual cost savings of about $200 million.

Shares in National Grid were up 0.32 percent at 629 pence at 1310 GMT. (Reporting by Adveith Nair; editing by Neil Maidment)