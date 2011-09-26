* PDC Mountaineer, LLC to buy Seneca-Upshur Petroleum
* Sale price of $152.5 mln in cash with adjustment for
working capital
LONDON, Sept 26 National Grid , Britain's
biggest energy distributor, said it will sell its Seneca-Upshur
Petroleum unit to PDC Mountaineer for $152.5 million in cash.
Seneca is an oil and gas exploration and production company
operating primarily in West Virginia and Pennsylvania and was
part of the KeySpan business National Grid acquired in 2007.
"The sale is part of our ongoing programme to focus the
business on our core regulated gas and electricity transmission
and distribution operations and related activities," the company
said in a statement on Monday.
National Grid has been restructuring its U.S. business after
unveiling plans in January to cut 7 percent of its direct
workforce in the country, for annual cost savings of about $200
million.
Shares in National Grid were up 0.32 percent at 629 pence at
1310 GMT.
(Reporting by Adveith Nair; editing by Neil Maidment)