LONDON, March 28 National Grid PLC : * Has agreed a new dividend policy to apply from 1st April 2013 * Full year dividend growth would be not less than the increase in average rpi

for the twelve months * For the year ending March 2014 the interim dividend is expected to be 14.49P * Thereafter interim dividend to be determined as 35% of the previous year's

full year dividend * says 2012/13 is finishing well * FY earnings forecast to be modestly ahead of national grid's previous

expectations * Strong UK transmission business performance, lower net finance costs seen in

line with last year