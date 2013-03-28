LONDON, March 28 National Grid PLC :
* Has agreed a new dividend policy to apply from 1st April 2013
* Full year dividend growth would be not less than the increase
in average rpi
for the twelve months
* For the year ending March 2014 the interim dividend is
expected to be 14.49P
* Thereafter interim dividend to be determined as 35% of the
previous year's
full year dividend
* says 2012/13 is finishing well
* FY earnings forecast to be modestly ahead of national grid's
previous
expectations
* Strong UK transmission business performance, lower net
finance costs seen in
line with last year