LONDON, July 8 Britain will have a surplus power margin of 5.5 percent this winter over what is needed to meet electricity demand and there should be enough gas supplies from a wide range of sources, National Grid said on Friday.

The so-called de-rated margin is similar to the margin forecast for last winter.

"We believe the margin is manageable and that we have the right tools and services available, including extra power we can call on if we need it, for times of highest demand," said Cordi O'Hara, director of UK system operations at National Grid.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)