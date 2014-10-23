LONDON Oct 23 Britain's network operator National Grid Plc has hired former General Electric Co executive Dean Seavers to replace the head of its U.S. business, the company said on Thursday.

Current U.S. Executive Director Tom King will leave the company on March 31, 2015, and will gradually start handing over the business leadership to Seavers from December.

Seavers, who held various business leadership roles at GE, will join the National Grid board on April 1, 2015.

"We have an exciting growth agenda in the U.S. Dean brings a wealth of experience in delivering performance improvement," said National Grid Chief Executive Steve Holliday. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)