* Plans 4 pct nominal dividend growth for 2012/13

* Backs positive outlook for 2011/12

* Investment this year still expected to be 3.2 to 3.3 bln stg (Adds detail)

LONDON, Jan 31 National Grid, Britain's biggest energy distributor, said the outlook for the year remained positive after a strong operational performance in the third quarter, and announced plans to increase dividend.

"Under our new one year dividend policy, we plan to deliver nominal dividend growth of 4 percent for the 2012/13 financial year, which represents real growth in the dividend based on forecast inflation of around 3 percent," Chief Executive Steve Holliday said on Tuesday.

"We expect to announce a longer term policy in 2013 once we have clarity on the key regulatory outcomes and the resulting medium term growth and investment needs."

The 2011/12 financial year is the last year of National Grid's current dividend policy, in place since January 2008, and it plans to pay a dividend of 39.28 pence for the year.

The gas and electricity transmission company said it still expected to invest 3.2 to 3.3 billion pounds ($5.17 billion) this year, and added its U.S. restructuring programme remained on track to deliver targeted savings.

Shares in the company closed at 613.5 pence on Monday, valuing the business at about 22 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.6377 British pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; editing by Rhys Jones)