Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LONDON Jan 30 Energy network operator National Grid said on Thursday its outlook for the full year remained positive and it maintained its 2013/14 capital investment of around 3.5 billion pounds ($5.79 billion).
"We reconfirm our positive outlook for 2013/14 - overall, we are well positioned to deliver another year of good operating performance and sustainable dividend growth," National Grid chief executive Steve Holliday said in statement.
The firm, which operates power cables and gas pipelines in Britain and the U.S., said its assets have performed well in recent weeks in tough weather conditions.
An ice storm in the U.S. resulted in 150,000 customers losing power supply due to damage to the electricity distribution system. In Britain, flooding and storms caused energy supply outages.
"Disruption and costs related to extreme weather to date have been much lower than in the previous two years," National Grid said, without providing financial details.
In 2012/13, major storms shaved 136 million pounds off the company's operating profit.
National Grid also said it will offer, if required, two new mechanisms to reduce energy demand and provide additional power supply in Britain from the winter of 2014/15, after they were approved by regulator Ofgem in December.
Britain is facing a potential electricity supply crunch from next winter as old and polluting power plants are closing more quickly than new ones are being built to replace them.
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.