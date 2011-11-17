* H1 pretax profit up 2 pct to 953 mln stg

* Profit rises 19 pct excluding timing and Hurricane Irene impact

* Says well positioned to deliver another good year (Adds detail)

LONDON, Nov 17 National Grid, Britain's biggest energy distributor, reported a rise in first-half pretax profit and said it was on track to deliver strong full-year results.

"The restructuring of our U.S. business is now largely complete and is delivering operational and financial," the company said on Thursday. "Our existing price controls in the UK continue to deliver attractive returns."

National Grid has been restructuring its U.S. business after unveiling plans in January to cut 7 percent of its direct workforce in the country, for annual cost savings of about $200 million.

"We remain well positioned to deliver another good year, although comparative progress will be impacted by the timing differences that benefited 2010/11," the company added.

First-half profit rose 2 percent to 953 million pounds, and was up 19 percent excluding the impact of timing and Hurricane Irene.

That compared with estimates of 985.1 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts.

The gas and electricity transmission company also declared an interim dividend of 13.93 pence, up 8 percent, in line with its policy.

Shares in the company closed at 626.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at about 22.5 billion pounds. (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)