BRIEF-BP CEO says 60 pct of company's production will be gas by mid-2020s
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
LONDON May 16 National Grid PLC : * Says year profit before tax rises 6 percent to 2.74 billion pounds * Full year dividend up 4% to 40.85P * Says expects to deliver another year of good operating performance and
dividend growth * Aims to grow dividend at least in line with the rate of rpi inflation each
year
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Downstream free cash flow expected at $9-10 bln by 2021 (Adds details, background, CFO comment, share price)
Feb 28 British insurer Aviva said it expects to take an exceptional charge of 385 million pounds ($478 million) to its 2016 profit after tax after Britain changed the rate at which compensation payments are calculated in personal injury claims.