* National Grid says Ofgem proposals flawed
* Ofgem said upgrades would create about 7,000 jobs
* Says Middle East dependence exposes UK to disruptions
LONDON, July 16 National Grid Plc says UK
regulator Ofgem's proposals to limit overall spending in gas and
electricity infrastructure to 22 billion pounds ($34.2 billion)
could jeopardize the safety and reliability of the energy
network.
Ofgem has cut the total investment figure by nearly 25
percent of that requested by energy companies over the next
eight years. It will still lead to a 7 pounds rise in household
bills in 2013 and 15 pounds in 2021, it said.
Britain's biggest energy distributor, which puts the cost of
renewing and decarbonising the country's ageing transmission
networks over the next eight years at 31 billion pounds, said
Ofgem's plans did not adequately reflect the increased scale of
investment associated with building an energy system for the
future.
"We believe that these initial proposals will not
appropriately incentivise the essential investments necessary to
provide safe, reliable networks for the UK consumer and avoid
delays to the achievement of the UK's environmental targets,"
National Grid said.
Ofgem's proposal is part of plans to radically overhaul
Britain's ageing energy infrastructure by 2020 as set out in its
energy-security review Project Discovery.
Ofgem said the proposed upgrades included in its 22 billion
pound plans would create around 7,000 jobs, mainly in
construction, and connect 80,000 fuel poor households to gas
distribution companies.
Ofgem lowered the investment figure by reducing National
Grid's proposed return on investment from upgrade work, in a bid
to safeguard consumer interests by limiting the impact on
household energy bills. It argues that investment must be
delivered as cost effectively as possible.
"As Ofgem's Project Discovery set out, Britain faces an
unprecedented need to invest to replace ageing infrastructure,
meet environmental targets and deliver secure supplies," Ofgem
Chairman Lord Mogg said in a statement.
Heavy investment in pipelines and liquefied natural gas
terminals in recent years has greatly increased Britain's import
capacity.
Ofgem argues that rising dependence on gas imports exposes
the UK to supply disruptions from unstable energy-rich regions
in the Middle East.
Deutsche Bank analysts said National Grid's return on equity
for gas transmission proposed by Ofgem at 6.8 percent versus 7
percent, and 6.7 percent versus 7 percent for gas distribution,
were dissappointing.
Ofgem expects to present full details of its proposals later
in July.
National Grid said it will highlight its own investment
program and present further support for its position in response
to Ofgem's proposals in early August.
At 1106 GMT, National Grid shares were down 2 percent.
($1=0.6432 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Mike
Nesbit)