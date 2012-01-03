* Sees adj Q4 EPS $0.26-$0.27 vs est $0.27

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP rev $279 mln vs est $292.4 mln

* Shares down 5 pct in extended trade (Follows alerts)

Jan 3 National Instruments forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates hurt by a slowdown in the European industrial sector, sending its shares down 5 percent after market.

For the fourth quarter, the company, which supplies measurement and automation products, sees adjusted earnings of 26 cents to 27 cents a share, on non-GAAP revenue of $279 million.

Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 27 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $292.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Texas-based company were down 5 percent at $24.99 in trading after the bell. They closed at $26.37 on Tuesday Nasdaq.

