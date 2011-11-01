DUBLIN Nov 1 Danske Bank's operations in the Republic of Ireland posted a 15 percent drop in impairment charges in the third quarter from the previous period and Denmark's biggest lender said on Tuesday it hoped to see further improvements.

Danske Bank's exposure to Ireland's stricken economy has cost it dearly and it has pulled away from high street lending in the Irish Republic, where it owns National Irish Bank, and in Northern Ireland, where it owns Northern Bank, to focus on corporate business and wealthy clients.

Ireland accounted for over three quarters of total group impairments for the first nine months of the year, but in the Republic of Ireland, described by Danske's own CEO earlier this year as "the largest sinner", National Irish Bank's impairments fell to 212 million euros from 248 million in the second quarter.

"Impairments remain very high mostly due to the continued weakness of the property market in Ireland," Andrew Healy, the chief executive of National Irish Bank said in a statement.

"This said, they are slightly down on the previous quarter and we hope to see a downward trajectory moving forward."

In Northern Ireland, impairments continued to climb, rising 19 percent to 719 million Danish crowns.

In the Republic, National Irish Bank reported a 11 percent drop in operating profit before impairment charges of 32 million euros for the first nine months of the year as demand for credit continued to shrink.

NIB had deposits of 5.03 billion euros at the end of September largely stable from 5.08 billion at the end of June.

Parent Danske Bank reported a sharp drop in third-quarter group profit on Tuesday and said it would cut 2,000 jobs.

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins. Editing by Jane Merriman)