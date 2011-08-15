U.S. solar jobs grew 25 percent last year
Feb 7 Jobs in the U.S. solar industry grew 25 percent last year to include more than 260,000 workers, according to a report by sector advocacy group the Solar Foundation on Tuesday.
* Supply deal with Brazil's Estaleiro Atlantico Sul
* To supply drilling equipment for 7 drillships
NEW YORK, Aug 14 National Oilwell Varco Inc , the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, struck a $1.5 billion deal to supply drilling equipment for seven drillships to Brazil's Estaleiro Atlantico Sul.
The supply agreement with the Brazilian shipyard company is the single largest order in National Oilwell's history, the company said.
In July, National Oilwell posted a higher than expected quarterly profit as its rig technology order backlog rose 26 percent, lifting its stock by as much as 5.3 percent.
The company is benefiting from a rig-building boom driven by the significant rise in oil prices in the past year, which is leading oil and gas companies to demand better performance from the equipment they use.
The company has been hoping to log more orders from Brazil, where large deepwater discoveries have led to significant demand for new drilling rigs and other equipment.
It said the supply packages for the new drillships include drilling risers and pressure control equipment.
Shares of National Oilwell closed at $66.78 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
Feb 7 Jobs in the U.S. solar industry grew 25 percent last year to include more than 260,000 workers, according to a report by sector advocacy group the Solar Foundation on Tuesday.
BEIJING, Feb 7 China's 2016 oil demand grew at the slowest pace in at least three years, Reuters' calculations based on official data showed, the latest indication that demand from the world's largest energy consumer has diminished. China's implied oil demand growth eased to 2.5 percent in 2016, down from 3.1 percent in 2015 and 3.8 percent in 2014, Reuters' data showed, led by a sharp drop in diesel consumption and as gasoline usage eased from double-digit growth. The slow
LONDON, Feb 7 European financial markets struggled with growing economic and political concerns on Tuesday as the euro neared its biggest fall this year and bond yield spreads over Germany reaching the widest in several years.