Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
HOUSTON Aug 15 U.S. oilfield services firm National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV.N) said on Monday its has refiled a notice with anti-trust regulators to provide them more time to review its proposed takeover of Ameron International Corp (AMN.N).
In July, National Oilwell said its planned to buy fiberglass pipe provider Ameron for $772 million.
National Oilwell said it has voluntarily withdrawn and refiled under Hart-Scott-Rodino to provide staff at the U.S. Department of Justice an additional 30 days to review the proposed deal.
Closing could occur as early as the fourth quarter of 2011, National Oilwell said. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; editing by Andre Grenon)
