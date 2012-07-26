BRIEF-Camber Energy Q3 loss per share $0.20
* Camber Energy Inc - total revenues from sale of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids for Q3 increased to $1.9 million versus $0.18 million
July 26 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit as demand for new drilling equipment stays high.
Net profit rose to $605 million, or $1.42 per share, for the second quarter from $481 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding charges, it earned $1.46 per share.
Revenue increased 35 percent to $4.7 billion. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Scientific games corp - on february 14, 2017, sco's unit , issued $1.15 billion in aggregate principal amount of its 7.000% senior secured notes due 2022
* MAM Software Group Inc says reaffirmed its expectations for fiscal year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $4.1 million to $4.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: