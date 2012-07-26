July 26 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit as demand for new drilling equipment stays high.

Net profit rose to $605 million, or $1.42 per share, for the second quarter from $481 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges, it earned $1.46 per share.

Revenue increased 35 percent to $4.7 billion. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)