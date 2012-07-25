BRIEF-Telefonica says may launch Telxius listing at any time
* Says it could launch a market listing of radio mast unit Telxius at anytime but has made no commitment on a potential stock flotation to stake-holder KKR
July 25 The deal for Schlumberger's Wilson distribution arm ended up costing National Oilwell Varco Inc $100 million more than the approximately $800 million estimated by Schlumberger three months ago.
Wilson, which generated $2.1 billion in 2011 revenue by shipping pipes, fittings and other equipment for oil and gas companies, was sold for $906 million in cash, Schlumberger said in a quarterly filing on Wednesday. Schlumberger booked a pretax gain of $137 million, or $16 million after tax, as a result.
A Schlumberger spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.
Wilson had been acquired by Schlumberger through its $11.3 billion buyout of Smith International in 2010.
Also in the second quarter, NOV bought oilfield production equipment distributor CE Franklin, in which Schlumberger held a 56 percent stake. That netted the world's largest oilfield services company $122 million in cash.
It has been a busy year for Schlumberger in terms of striking corporate deals. Earlier this month, it bought a 20.1 percent stake in Anton Oilfield Services Group, a Chinese firm listed in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Says it could launch a market listing of radio mast unit Telxius at anytime but has made no commitment on a potential stock flotation to stake-holder KKR
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 following its spinoff from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns with regulators over control of the domestic coking coal market.