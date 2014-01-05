BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Jan 5 Shares of National Oilwell Varco Inc could rise 30 percent in the next year because the maker of offshore-drilling gear will enjoy a jump in orders for aftermarket parts as well as replacement orders for aging drill fleets, financial weekly Barron's wrote in its Jan. 6 edition.
Further, a spinoff of National Oilwell Varco's distribution business should unlock a higher valuation and potentially fast dividend growth, Barron's wrote.
National Oilwell Varco shares closed at $78.75 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, after trading as high as $84.70 and as low as $63.09 over the past 52 weeks.
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: