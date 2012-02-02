(Follows alerts)

Feb 2 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, reported a 30 percent rise in quarterly profit backed by strong demand for oilfield equipment, and said its backlog doubled.

NOV's fourth-quarter net profit rose to $574 million, or $1.35 per share, from $440 million, or $1.05 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the profit was $1.37 per share.

Revenue grew 34 percent to $4.26 billion.

Backlog for capital equipment orders at its rig technology business was $10.16 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)