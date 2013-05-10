BRIEF-Gander Mountain, subsidiaries file for Chapter 11 reorganization
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
May 10 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Friday raised National Public Finance Guarantee Corp's financial strength rating to A from BBB and removed the rating from CreditWatch Positive.
As the litigation with 18 banks over the transformation of the group is over, "we no longer anchor our rating on National Public Finance Guarantee Corp on MBIA," S&P said.
The ratings agency also raised MBI Inc's counterparty credit rating to BBB from B-minus - now at investment-grade level.
On Wednesday, S&P raised National Public Finance Guarantee Corp's financial strength rating to BBB from BB.
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped in afternoon trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) falling sharply after CBC News reported that employees of the bank were being pressured to meet high sales revenue goals, traders said.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)