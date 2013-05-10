BRIEF-Gander Mountain, subsidiaries file for Chapter 11 reorganization
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
May 10 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Friday raised National Public Finance Guarantee Corp's financial strength rating to A from BBB and removed the rating from CreditWatch Positive.
With the cash settlement paid by Bank of America Corp to MBIA on Monday and the agreement on Wednesday with Societe Generale, which was the last remaining of the 18 banks that objected to the restructuring, National Public Guarantee's rating is not anchored any more to the one of MBIA Insurance.
"The stable outlook on National reflects our expectation that it will gain market acceptance and become a competitive financial guarantor," S&P said in its statement.
The ratings agency also raised MBI Inc's counterparty credit rating to BBB from B-minus - now at investment-grade level - with a stable outlook.
The move by S&P follows an initial upgrade on Wednesday before the announcement of the deal with Societe Generale.
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped in afternoon trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) falling sharply after CBC News reported that employees of the bank were being pressured to meet high sales revenue goals, traders said.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)