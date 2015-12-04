MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 4 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc is in exclusive talks to sell National Security Solutions (NSS), its government services division, to CACI International Inc for around $550 million, people familiar with the deal said on Friday.
A deal could be announced as early as next week, assuming negotiations are concluded successfully, the people said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. L-3 and CACI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C. and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, March 24 The two biggest bondholder groups in Brazilian telephone operator Oi SA said on Friday they "strongly oppose" the terms of a new debt restructuring plan the company intends to present in bankruptcy court.