NEW YORK Feb 13 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has given the green light for the takeover
of the shuttered National Stock Exchange by a group that plans
to reopen the electronic stock trading venue, according to a
regulatory filing on Friday.
Terms of the deal were undisclosed.
The NSX, which began as the Cincinnati Stock Exchange in
1885, is owned by the CBOE Stock Exchange, which in turn is
majority owned by the top U.S. options exchange operator, CBOE
Holdings Inc.
The exchange, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, closed at
the end of May 2014 after failing to attract enough trading
volume to justify the operation.
An entity called National Stock Exchange Holdings is buying
the NSX, according to the filing.
Spokesmen for the new holding company and the CBOE were not
immediately available for comment.
NSX will be the 12th U.S. stock exchange and will compete
against the likes of Nasdaq OMX Group, Intercontinental
Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange, and BATS Global
Markets.
