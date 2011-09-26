* Underlying profit before tax 3.5 mln stg vs 3 mln stg last yr

* Revenue up 6 pct to 92.3 mln stg

* Interim dividend raised by 5 pct to 1.9p

Sept 26 Nationwide Accident Repair Services Plc reported a 16 percent rise in its first-half underlying pretax profit, driven by fleet market repairs, and said it remained positive about its long-term prospects.

The company, which provides automotive crash repair and accident administration services to the insurance industry, said it was focused on developing its presence in the fleet and retail markets.

The company added that it expects substantial growth in its core insurance market as insurers continue to consolidate their supply chains for operational and cost benefits.

Nationwide, whose clients include Aviva , AXA's UK unit and RSA , said it was progressing towards its objectives for the three-year growth plan, which commenced in 2010.

The plan focuses on development of its activities in core motor insurance and expanding its presence in fleet and retail markets, which account for significant repair spend.

The company raised its interim dividend to 1.9 pence, up 5 percent from last year.

January-June underlying pretax profit rose to 3.5 million pounds from 3 million pounds a year ago. Revenue was up 6 percent to 92.3 million pounds.

Nationwide Accident shares were indicated up 2 percent at 0723 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)