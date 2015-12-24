BRIEF-NEX Group says March EBS volumes at $86.5 billion
March ebs volumes at $86.5 billion versus $83.7 billion year ago
DUBAI Dec 24 The board of Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB) recommended paying a cash dividend of 0.75 riyals ($0.20) per share for the second half of 2015, the kingdom's largest lender said in a bourse filing on Thursday.
The payout is higher than the 0.65 riyals per share which the bank paid in the second half of last year, bourse data showed.
($1 = 3.7505 riyals)
April 5 Hong Kong stocks eked out marginal gains on Wednesday, drawing inspiration from a mainland rally, but gains were limited as investors were cautious before a highly-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
Anu Jain managing director has expressed her unwillingness to continue as managing director, company secretary