DUBAI, Sept 21 Saudi Arabia's National
Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE will begin its much-anticipated
initial share sale later this month, a statement to the
kingdom's stock market said on Sunday.
The initial public offering (IPO), expected to be one of the
largest ever in the Gulf region, will see 300 million shares -
equivalent to 15 percent of the lender - offered to Saudi
investors between Oct. 19 and Nov. 2, the statement said.
A further 10 percent of the bank, Saudi Arabia's largest by
assets, will be placed with state fund the Public Pension Agency
at the same time.
The price at which shares will be sold will be disclosed in
the company's prospectus, which will be published "within
sufficient time prior to the start of the subscription period,"
it added.
