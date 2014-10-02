DUBAI Oct 2 Saudi Arabia's National Commercial
Bank IPO-NACO.SE, the kingdom's biggest lender by assets,
plans to raise 22.5 billion riyals ($6.0 billion) in the initial
public offering (IPO) it will launch this month, the bank said
in a statement.
The bank will sell 300 million shares to Saudi individual
investors and 200 million shares to the state-run Public Pension
Agency at a price of 45 riyals per share, it said on a bourse
statement. Subscription for the IPO will open on Oct.19 and
close on Nov.2.
(1 US dollar = 3.7513 Saudi riyal)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Rania El Gamal)