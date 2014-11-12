DUBAI Nov 12 Saudi Arabian investors had placed buy orders for 180 million shares in National Commercial Bank (NCB) and sell orders for only 210,000 shares about half an hour before the shares were due to list on Wednesday, bourse data showed.

The buy orders were close to the Saudi stock market's entire trading volume for a normal day; in 2013, 212 million shares were traded daily on average.

NCB's $6 billion initial public offer was the largest ever in the Arab world and the second-biggest globally this year. The bank sold 300 million shares to retail investors in the offer, which closed last week, while a state-run pension agency received 200 million shares.

The stock, priced in the offer at 45 dirhams, is subject to a 10-percent daily fluctuation limit. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)