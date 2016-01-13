DUBAI Jan 13 Saudi Arabia's National Commercial
Bank (NCB), the kingdom's largest bank, reported a
16.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday,
beating analysts' forecasts.
The lender made a net profit of 2.13 billion riyals in the
three months to Dec. 31, up from 1.83 billion riyals in the same
period of 2014, it said in a bourse statement.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast NCB
would make a quarterly profit of 1.95 billion riyals.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)