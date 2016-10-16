DUBAI Oct 16 Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB) reported a 1.6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, missing analysts' forecasts, as the kingdom's largest listed lender was forced to set aside more cash for bad loans.

The bank made a net profit of 1.96 billion riyals ($523 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 1.99 billion riyals in the same period of 2015, it said in a bourse statement.

Three analysts had forecast on average NCB would make a quarterly profit of 2.31 billion riyals.

The bank cited an 18.7 percent jump in total operating expenses, caused by higher impairments on financings and investments. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)