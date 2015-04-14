DUBAI, April 14 Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom's largest bank, posted a 2.8 percent rise in first-quarter net profit as operating income rose, it said on Tuesday.

The lender made a net profit of 2.61 billion riyals ($696 million) in the three months to March 31, compared to 2.54 billion riyals in the same period of 2014, it said in a bourse statement.

This was above SICO Bahrain's quarterly profit forecast of 2.15 billion riyals.

The bank attributed its increase in net profit to higher total operating income -- which gained 15.1 percent year on year to 4.45 billion riyals -- without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

Profits from special commissions also increased 11.7 percent over the same timeframe to 3.02 billion riyals.

Saudi Arabian banks have so far appeared to largely shrug off the impact of the fall in oil prices since June 2014. Banks should be helped by a government budget that lifts state spending to a record in 2015.

Loans and advances at the end of March stood at 225.9 billion riyals, gaining 14.4 percent on the same point of 2014, while deposits rose 2.7 percent to 342.1 billion riyals over the same period. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Additional Reporting by Reem Shamseddine in Khobar; Editing by David French)