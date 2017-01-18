* Q4 net profit 2.29 bln riyals vs 2.13 bln riyals yr-ago
* Deposits down 2.6 pct at end of Dec. y-o-y
* Loans and advances up 0.3 pct over same period
(Adds detail, context)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Jan 18 Saudi Arabia's National Commercial
Bank (NCB) reported a 7.5 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday as the kingdom's largest
lender was boosted by higher income from commission and
investments.
The results are the strongest in four quarters for the bank,
which like other lenders in the kingdom has seen its performance
clipped by weaker activity as depressed oil prices drag economic
growth to its lowest level in more than three years.
The bank made a net profit of 2.29 billion riyals ($611
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 2.13 billion
riyals in the same period of 2015, it said in a bourse
statement.
Analysts at Alistithmar Capital and SICO Capital had given
forecasts for NCB's fourth-quarter net profit of 2.0 billion
riyals and 2.09 billion riyals respectively.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Deposits at the bank, which has perhaps the closest links to
the government, slipped 2.6 percent year on year to 315.6
billion riyals at the end of December, continuing the decline in
levels seen in the first nine months of 2016.
The hefty deposits Saudi banks have been able to build up in
recent years have diminished more recently as the government
draws down cash parked with banks to help plug its budget
deficit.
Loans and advances at the end of December stood at 253.6
billion riyals, up 0.3 percent on a year earlier.
The bank said total operating income rose by 3.6 percent
during the quarter as a result of higher net special income,
income from investments and gains on non-trading investments.
Total operating expenses increased by 0.5 percent, limited
by a drop in impairment charges on financing and investments.
The bank said some year-earlier items were restated.
($1 = 3.7505 riyals)
(Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)