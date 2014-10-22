DUBAI Oct 22 National Commercial Bank
IPO-NACO.SE (NCB), Saudi Arabia's largest lender by assets,
posted a 7.8 percent increase in third-quarter net income, it
said in a statement on Wednesday.
NCB, which is currently undertaking the largest ever initial
public offering in the Gulf Arab region, made 1.87 billion
riyals ($498.4 million) in the three months to September 30, up
from 1.73 billion riyals in the same period last year.
The bank began a two-week subscription period on Sunday for
its 22.5 billion riyals ($6.0 billion) share sale. It has also
said it would convert into a fully-fledged Islamic bank in
around five years, after coming under pressure from sharia
scholars in the kingdom.
(1 US dollar = 3.7524 Saudi riyal)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)