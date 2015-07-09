* Q2 net profit 2.36 bln riyals vs. 2.43 bln riyals yr-ago
* Fifth Saudi bank to report earnings during mixed season
* Lending climbs 13 pct year-on-year
DUBAI, July 9 Saudi Arabia's National Commercial
Bank (NCB), the kingdom's largest lender, posted a 2.6
percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, missing
analysts' forecasts as fee income weakened and operating
expenses rose.
NCB is the fifth Saudi bank to report earnings for the
second-quarter. The sector's performance is more mixed than in
the first quarter when all of the top seven lenders but one - Al
Rajhi Bank - reported higher profits.
While Banque Saudi Fransi and Saudi Hollandi Bank
continued the buoyant picture in the second quarter,
reporting double-digit earnings growth, Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi
British Bank (SABB) reported small declines in net
profit.
NCB, which listed in November after the largest ever initial
public offer of shares in the Arab world, reported a net profit
in the three months to June 30 of 2.36 billion riyals ($629
million).
This was below the 2.43 billion riyals made in the same
period of 2014, and off the 2.47 billion riyals forecast by four
analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Despite the earnings decline, the bank's shares were up 1.46
percent at 0915 GMT.
"NCB reported weak results driven by lower non-interest
income, which may be perceived negatively by the market,"
Chiradeep Ghosh, banking analyst at SICO Bahrain, said in a
research note. NCB's non-interest income fell 15.7 percent
year-on-year, according to SICO.
Banks in the kingdom have generally enjoyed strong profits
in recent years as surging oil revenues have helped propel
lending.
NCB, Banque Saudi Fransi and SABB all reported higher
operating expenses during the quarter, which was partly
attributed to the lenders likely spreading bonuses to staff over
four quarters, said Ghosh.
To mark his accession in January, King Salman ordered the
payment of two months' extra salary and pensions to government
employees and retirees, a move that has been carried out by many
of the kingdom's companies.
NCB's loans and advances climbed by 13 percent year-on-year
to 233 billion riyals by the end of June, echoing
generally-healthy double-digit loan growth across the other four
banks that have reported so far.
This is despite flat sector-wide loan growth in May after
the previous month's 9.5 percent increase, which was a
near-four-year low according to central bank data.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Susan
Fenton)