DUBAI, July 17 Saudi Arabia's National
Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom's listed largest
lender, reported a 3.2 percent rise in second-quarter net profit
on Sunday, at the low end of analysts' forecasts.
The bank made a net profit of 2.44 billion riyals ($665
million) in the three months to June 30, up from 2.36 billion
riyals in the same period of 2015, it said in a bourse
statement.
Four analysts had forecast on average that NCB would make a
quarterly profit of 2.54 billion riyals.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Deposits at the bank, which has close links to the
government, shrank 12.8 percent year-on-year to 314.71 billion
riyals at the end of June, continuing a decline seen in the
first three months of 2016.
Lower oil prices are forcing Saudi lenders to adjust to
tighter liquidity as the government uses revenues previously
placed as deposits with banks to help plug its budget deficit.
The trend contrasts with previous years when Saudi banks
were able to build up hefty deposits from revenues earned by the
government from high oil prices.
Loans and advances at the end of June stood at 264.77
billion riyals, up 13.0 percent on a year earlier.
Quarterly operating income rose 6.8 percent to 9.32 billion
riyals, while profits from special commissions increased 9.1
percent to 6.72 billion riyals.
The bank plans to expand overseas, growing its Turkey
franchise while exploring new markets including Malaysia,
Indonesia and Egypt, its chairman Mansour al-Maiman told Reuters
in May.
