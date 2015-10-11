* Q3 net profit 1.99 bln riyals Vs 1.87 bln riyals yr-ago

* Loans up 11.1 pct; deposits up 5.8 pct

* Operating income up 4.8 pct (Adds comparison with other Q3 banking results and context.)

DUBAI, Oct 11 Profits at Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom's largest bank by assets, were up by a lower than expected 6.7 percent in the third-quarter, missing analysts' forecasts.

NCB made a net profit of 1.99 billion riyals ($531 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 1.87 billion riyals in the same period of 2014, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast NCB would make a profit of 2.23 billion riyals.

The lender listed on the Riyadh bourse in November 2014 after the largest-ever initial public offer of shares in the Arab world.

Since then it has posted only modest growth in earnings, with profits curtailed by weak fee income and rising operating expenses.

NCB attributed its profit rise to higher quarterly operating income, which increased 4.8 percent on a year ago to 4.31 billion riyals. Profits from special commissions increased 15 percent to 3.21 billion riyals.

Loans and advances at the end of September stood at 237.25 billion riyals, up 11.1 percent on a year ago, while deposits rose 5.8 percent to 363.72 billion riyals.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

NCB is the seventh bank in the kingdom to announce results in what has been a mixed reporting season so far, with two listed lenders still to report.

Analysts had been expecting a generally weaker performance from the banks this quarter, partly reflecting a drop in investment income and modest loan growth against a backdrop of lower oil prices.

Samba Financial Group, Saudi Fransi and Alinma Bank all posted forecast-beating results, while Saudi Hollandi Bank missed estimates and Saudi British Bank was in line with forecasts. Riyad Bank is the only bank so far to post a decline in profit.

In August NCB became the latest lender in the kingdom to announce the sale of a capital-boosting Islamic bond, raising 2 billion riyals through a sukuk. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Matt Smith; Editing by Greg Mahlich)