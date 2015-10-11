* Q3 net profit 1.99 bln riyals Vs 1.87 bln riyals yr-ago
* Loans up 11.1 pct; deposits up 5.8 pct
* Operating income up 4.8 pct
(Adds comparison with other Q3 banking results and context.)
DUBAI, Oct 11 Profits at Saudi Arabia's National
Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom's largest bank by
assets, were up by a lower than expected 6.7 percent in the
third-quarter, missing analysts' forecasts.
NCB made a net profit of 1.99 billion riyals ($531 million)
in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 1.87 billion riyals in
the same period of 2014, it said in a bourse statement on
Sunday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast NCB would
make a profit of 2.23 billion riyals.
The lender listed on the Riyadh bourse in November 2014
after the largest-ever initial public offer of shares in the
Arab world.
Since then it has posted only modest growth in earnings,
with profits curtailed by weak fee income and rising operating
expenses.
NCB attributed its profit rise to higher quarterly operating
income, which increased 4.8 percent on a year ago to 4.31
billion riyals. Profits from special commissions increased 15
percent to 3.21 billion riyals.
Loans and advances at the end of September stood at 237.25
billion riyals, up 11.1 percent on a year ago, while deposits
rose 5.8 percent to 363.72 billion riyals.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
NCB is the seventh bank in the kingdom to announce results
in what has been a mixed reporting season so far, with two
listed lenders still to report.
Analysts had been expecting a generally weaker performance
from the banks this quarter, partly reflecting a drop in
investment income and modest loan growth against a backdrop of
lower oil prices.
Samba Financial Group, Saudi Fransi and
Alinma Bank all posted forecast-beating results, while
Saudi Hollandi Bank missed estimates and Saudi British
Bank was in line with forecasts. Riyad Bank
is the only bank so far to post a decline in profit.
In August NCB became the latest lender in the kingdom to
announce the sale of a capital-boosting Islamic bond, raising 2
billion riyals through a sukuk.
($1 = 3.7503 riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold and Matt Smith; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)